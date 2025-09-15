“Hacks” Co-Star Announces End of Series, Wins Emmy Award, Makes Ridiculous Speech, Doesn’t Thank Famous Mother for Nepo Celebrity

Lady Gaga coined the term “Fame monster.” This was deeper and more encompassing than we could have guessed.

Case in point: Hannah Einbeinder. You do not know her name unless you watch HBO Max’s formerly funny series, “Hacks.”

Jean Smart — who we know and love for years — is the star, a comic named Deborah Vance who now has a fictional late night talk show.

Einbeinber plays Hannah, the whippersnapper writer Deborah hires, who’s gone from spunky to offensive in four seasons. Looking like a Raggedy Ann doll, Hannah’s story arc has taken her from sympathetic to annoying very quickly.

We never heard of Einbeinder before “Hacks.” It turns out she’s the real life daughter of the beloved Laraine Newman, original cast member of “Saturday Night Live.”

Einbeinder arrived on the Emmys red carpet yesterday and dropped the news that “Hacks” is filming its last season. I hope HBO knew she was going to do that. Smart, too. Did she know?

From there, Einbeinder went on to win her first Emmy, which should have been for seasons 1 or 2? In the just aired season, she was like chalk on a blackboard.

Her acceptance speech? “Fuck ICE! Free Palestine!” After that I’d rather not see a season 5 of “Hacks.” Enough already. Einbeinder went on to dig a deeper hole with the press backstage. She said: “I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state.”

I wish that Laraine Newman had raised a more sensible child, one who realizes that as a Jewish person she should be defending the Israeli people and their arts and culture.

It’s great to denounce Benjamin Netanyahu, who, frankly, should be in jail. But Einbeinder said not a word about the hostages who remain in tunnels after two years, or the ones who were raped or killed. They are not important to her. She thinks she’s somehow above them, they don’t matter.

That’s the fame monster talking.

PS Einbeinder didn’t even thank Newman, her mother, for giving her a nepo life in Los Angeles among the rich and famous. Nice!