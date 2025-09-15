Monday, September 15, 2025
Chris Pratt, Televangelist: Seen Praying to Followers on Social Media Video as Career Turns Away from Movies to…?

By Roger Friedman

Is Chris Pratt transitioning?

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star has posted a video of himself looking into the camera and praying, reciting the New Testament.

He’s also squinting like Clint Eastwood for some reason.

Pratt had his movie run with “Guardians” and “Jurassic Park.” Now he’s headed to streaming TV where his talents will no doubt find a receptive home.

Praying on X/Twitter? Preaching about turning off phones and going outside? Even Justin Bieber hasn’t done this yet. Pratt is either angling to become a televangelist, Republican candidate in California, or a job with Mel Gibson.

God help us.

