Sunday, September 14, 2025
Oscar Buzzed “Hamnet” by “Nomadland” Director Chloe Zhao Wins Toronto Film Fest, Netflix’s “Frankenstein” Runner Up

By Roger Friedman

Here are the winners of the Toronto Film Festival.

“Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao is said to have a very strong Oscar contender in “Hamnet,” the story of William Shakespeare writing “Hamlet” starring Paul Mescal and Jesse Buckley.

Runner up is Netflix’s Oscar entry, Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.”

Keep an eye on the international winners, “Sentimental Value” and “No Other Choice.” They are each high on the list for Oscar contenders as well.

*The big money is on Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” but we can’t say that til Wednesday.

People’s Choice Award presented by Rogers: Hamnet, dir. Chloé Zhao

First runner-up: Frankenstein, dir. Guillermo del Toro

Second runner-up: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, dir. Rian Johnson

International People’s Choice Award presented by Rogers: No Other Choice, dir. Park Chan-wook

First runner-up: Sentimental Value, dir. Joachim Trier

Second runner-up: Homebound, dir. Neeraj Ghaywan

People’s Choice Documentary Award presented by Rogers: The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, dir. Barry Avrich

First runner-up: EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, dir. Baz Luhrmann

Second runner-up: You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution…, dir. Nick Davis

People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award presented by Rogers: Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, dir. Matt Johnson  

First runner-up: Obsession, dir. Curry Barker

Second runner-up: The Furious, dir. Kenji Tanigaki

