Oscar Buzzed “Hamnet” by “Nomadland” Director Chloe Zhao Wins Toronto Film Fest, Netflix’s “Frankenstein” Runner Up

Here are the winners of the Toronto Film Festival.
“Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao is said to have a very strong Oscar contender in “Hamnet,” the story of William Shakespeare writing “Hamlet” starring Paul Mescal and Jesse Buckley.
Runner up is Netflix’s Oscar entry, Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.”
Keep an eye on the international winners, “Sentimental Value” and “No Other Choice.” They are each high on the list for Oscar contenders as well.
*The big money is on Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” but we can’t say that til Wednesday.
People’s Choice Award presented by Rogers: Hamnet, dir. Chloé Zhao
First runner-up: Frankenstein, dir. Guillermo del Toro
Second runner-up: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, dir. Rian Johnson
International People’s Choice Award presented by Rogers: No Other Choice, dir. Park Chan-wook
First runner-up: Sentimental Value, dir. Joachim Trier
Second runner-up: Homebound, dir. Neeraj Ghaywan
People’s Choice Documentary Award presented by Rogers: The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, dir. Barry Avrich
First runner-up: EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, dir. Baz Luhrmann
Second runner-up: You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution…, dir. Nick Davis
People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award presented by Rogers: Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, dir. Matt Johnson
First runner-up: Obsession, dir. Curry Barker
Second runner-up: The Furious, dir. Kenji Tanigaki