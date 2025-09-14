Kennedy Center Plans Memorial Service Tonight for Charlie Kirk Featuring MAGA All Stars, Trump and Vance Still Unconfirmed

The Kennedy Center continues its move to the right and into politics.

The new chiefs there are holding a memorial service tonight for Charlie Kirk.

Lots of MAGA All-Stars are set to appear including the most vile, including: Speaker Mike Johnson, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Senior Advisor for U.S. AGM Kari Lake, Reps. Andy Biggs, Anna Paulina Luna, and Eli Crane, and Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman.

No word on Trump or Vance, although I’m sure one if not both will attend because it’s a great photo op.

Kirk was not elected to any office. There was no memorial service for Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. They were gunned down just a short time ago in act of political violence.

Kirk’s only tie to Washington was as an advocate for conservative beliefs that would have horrified the late President John F. Kennedy.

JFK would have empathized with Kirk because they were each assassinated, which is unacceptable for anyone of every party.

But Kirk’s beliefs are the antithesis of what reasonable people believe in. He was a supporter of gun violence, racism, and misogyny.

This is the new Kennedy Center, however. They just fired the head of the jazz department after letting go the chief of the dance department in a continuing effort to minimize the arts and scare off actual artists who usually appear at the Center.

As for Trump: A few hours after Kirk was murdered, a grieving Trump could be seen at Yankee Stadium dancing a jig in his seat, smiling like a jackal. When asked earlier at the White House how he was holding up after Kirk’s death, Trump proceeded to point out construction on the unnecessary $200 million ballroom being built on the property.