Sunday, September 14, 2025
Donate
Politics

Kennedy Center Plans Memorial Service Tonight for Charlie Kirk Featuring MAGA All Stars, Trump and Vance Still Unconfirmed

By Roger Friedman

Share

The Kennedy Center continues its move to the right and into politics.

The new chiefs there are holding a memorial service tonight for Charlie Kirk.

Lots of MAGA All-Stars are set to appear including the most vile, including: Speaker Mike Johnson, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Senior Advisor for U.S. AGM Kari Lake, Reps. Andy Biggs, Anna Paulina Luna, and Eli Crane, and Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman.

No word on Trump or Vance, although I’m sure one if not both will attend because it’s a great photo op.

Kirk was not elected to any office. There was no memorial service for Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. They were gunned down just a short time ago in act of political violence.

Kirk’s only tie to Washington was as an advocate for conservative beliefs that would have horrified the late President John F. Kennedy.

JFK would have empathized with Kirk because they were each assassinated, which is unacceptable for anyone of every party.

But Kirk’s beliefs are the antithesis of what reasonable people believe in. He was a supporter of gun violence, racism, and misogyny.

This is the new Kennedy Center, however. They just fired the head of the jazz department after letting go the chief of the dance department in a continuing effort to minimize the arts and scare off actual artists who usually appear at the Center.

As for Trump: A few hours after Kirk was murdered, a grieving Trump could be seen at Yankee Stadium dancing a jig in his seat, smiling like a jackal. When asked earlier at the White House how he was holding up after Kirk’s death, Trump proceeded to point out construction on the unnecessary $200 million ballroom being built on the property.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com