Sunday, September 14, 2025
Crushing Blow for “Spinal Tap” Sequel: No One Went, Weekend Box Office $1.6 Mil, Studio Dumped It Unceremoniously

By Roger Friedman

The group, Spinal Tap, isn’t real. In fiction, they are sort of bumbling losers who don’t get their own joke.

Their original 1984 movie, “This is Spinal Tap,” directed by Rob Reiner, remains a massive hit and the first “mockumentary.”

But the sequel, “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” released this weekend by Bleecker Street Films, has been an utter disaster. More like if Spinal Tap had made a movie within a movie.

Total box office was $1,674,926 million — for four days! No one went!

Why? Because Bleecker Street dumped it without promotion or marketing. It’s their fault. The movie had decent reviews, a huge possible pool of goodwill from fans who would have gone if encouraged — or if they knew it existed.

Reiner and the cast should be properly enraged. The movie has appearances by superstars Elton John and Paul McCartney. The main cast is beloved.

This is worse than a mini Stonehenge dropped from the sky during a Spinal Tap performance, or an all black colored album cover.

Poor Bleecker Street. They must be out of money. Their own beloved leader, Andrew Karpen, died of cancer this spring, and that clearly wrecked the company.

We knew this was coming. Bleecker Street didn’t report numbers on Friday or Saturday morning. There were no ads and almost zero promotion. What could have been a very funny campaign didn’t materialize, and this is the pathetic result.

More to come…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

