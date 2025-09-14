Bizarre Emmy Awards Snub Movie Stars Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Plus Angela Bassett Wins Mensch of the Year

The Emmy Awards are still on but it’s time to account for this mess.

The show seems completely out of control. Maybe the TelePrompters aren’t working. Many actors seem to be ad-libbing and dropping F bombs.

The great Angela Bassett is the mensch of the year. She’s a movie star, she stars in “911,” wasn’t nominated and yet presented Best Actress in a Drama Series. She’s a saint.

So far the Emmys have snubbed two major movie stars, Harrison Ford and Cate Blanchett. Ford came with wife Calista Flockhart, and left as soon he lost Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for “Shrinking.”

“Shrinking” has not done well, but two Apple series — “Severance” and “The Studio” — have won a raft of awards. Apple TV has gotten what they paid for.

During the red carpet, Hannah Einbeinder revealed that HBO’s “Hacks” is filming its final season. That’s good news. “Hacks” was genius but after two seasons went stale. Time to wrap it up.

Einbeinder won her Emmy and didn’t thank her own mother, Laraine Newman, of the original “SNL” cast. Einbeinder felt it necessary to drop an F bomb and shout “Free Palestine!” She’s Jewish, and is so naive she needs to be dropped in Gaza for an afternoon. Let’s see if she comes back. She is really offensive. (And yes, I hate Netanyahu and disagree with everything he’s doing to Gaza.) Hannah, where are the hostages?

Many ironies: no acting wins for “The White Lotus,” despite incredible performances by everyone involved including Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, and Sam Rockwell.

This year’s Emmys are also a pageant of Ozempic, bad plastic surgery, and terrible outfits. Host Nate Bergatze joked in his monologue that the Emmys are “okay” and not the Oscars. More than any year I can remember, this is true.

Bergatze has looked startled all night, especially by the ongoing bit about raising money for Boys and Girls Clubs of America. This is one of the worst ideas I’ve ever seen on an awards show.

More to come…