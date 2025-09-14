Alicia Keys Coming to the Rescue of Her Ailing “Hell’s Kitchen” Broadway Musical: Will Perform On Stage After Two Shows Soon

Alicia Keys is standing her ground.

She’s going to perform live on stage for anyone who buys a ticket to her “Hell’s Kitchen” musical after the show is over on September 26th and 27th.

The show, which I raved about, is seeing alarming declines at the box office after a successful 18 month run.

Last week, “Hell’s Kitchen” receipts fell to $624,147 — down $250,000 from the previous week.

The musical, about Keys’s life, is suffering just like all other Broadway shows because tourism is way down thanks to Donald Trump and ICE.

Canadians aren’t coming to the States as retribution for Trump suggesting they become part of the US. Foreigners aren’t coming for fear of being hassled, kidnapped, or arrested. Brown or Black people especially would be worried about being targeted.

And did you know Tony winner Kecia Lewis is still there? And now joining the cast is Christopher Jackson aka George Washington from “Hamilton”? These are superstars!

But look, Alicia Keys on stage playing that piano is worth gold bullion. And even when she’s not there, we must support Broadway. “Hell’s Kitchen” is a helluva show. Get over there now!

PS All of Broadway was severely off last week, by $5 million, as kids went back to school, vacations were over. There were 8,000 fewer tickets sold than the same week last year.

There is no fear in theatre district! Support Broadway!