“SNL” Exit: Ego Nwodim Says She’s Out After 7 Years: “The hardest part of leaving a party is knowing when to say goodbye”

By Roger Friedman

“SNL” has lost another key player.

The great Ego Nwodim is out after seven years. Nwodim joins Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, and Devon Walker who’ve either left or been let go by Lorne Michaels this month.

She wrote on Instagram: “The hardest part of leaving a party is knowing when to say goodbye”

She thanked Lorne Michaels, as well.

Nwodim’s seven year contract was up, and I guess renegotiation did not go well.

She’s a star, turning everything she did into magic. Her Dionne Warwick talk show was one of the great sketches of the last few years.

On the closing Weekend Update last May she went balls out in a performance that should have earned her an Emmy.

Nwodim’s exit is bad also because she’s a black woman, something “SNL” does not specialize in. She’s leaving several voids at once. But let’s hope we see her again soon in new triumphs.

