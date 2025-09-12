Friday, September 12, 2025
Charlie Kirk Cash In Begins: Right Wing Singer Tom MacDonald Releases “Charlie” Hours After Activist’s Assassination

By Roger Friedman

Right wing singer and Canadian white rapper Tom MacDonald didn’t waste any time exploiting Charlie Kirk’s death.

MacDonald — who issues MAGA recordings every few months unknown to the mainstream — has released a digital single called “Charlie” that blames “woke people” for the podcaster’s death. (I’m actually surprised he didn’t call the record “Captain Kirk.” Missed opp!)

MacDonald has no idea who killed Kirk but he was willing to write any lyrics if he could make a buck off what’s happened.

On the video McDonald writes: “All proceeds to be donated,” but he doesn’t say to whom. Kirk’s lawyers should get on that one fast.

What happens when the killer doesn’t fit McDonald’s description? Well, never mind!

PS Get a load of this guy. He is #MAGA from tip to toe. Even from Canada. They have loonies, too. Yeesh.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

