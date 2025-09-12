Charlie Kirk Cash In Begins: Right Wing Singer Tom MacDonald Releases “Charlie” Hours After Activist’s Assassination

Right wing singer and Canadian white rapper Tom MacDonald didn’t waste any time exploiting Charlie Kirk’s death.

MacDonald — who issues MAGA recordings every few months unknown to the mainstream — has released a digital single called “Charlie” that blames “woke people” for the podcaster’s death. (I’m actually surprised he didn’t call the record “Captain Kirk.” Missed opp!)

MacDonald has no idea who killed Kirk but he was willing to write any lyrics if he could make a buck off what’s happened.

On the video McDonald writes: “All proceeds to be donated,” but he doesn’t say to whom. Kirk’s lawyers should get on that one fast.

What happens when the killer doesn’t fit McDonald’s description? Well, never mind!

PS Get a load of this guy. He is #MAGA from tip to toe. Even from Canada. They have loonies, too. Yeesh.