Thursday, September 11, 2025
Donate
MoviesMusic

“Spinal Tap” Sequel, Hidden by Studio, Opens with Few Reviews at Okay 74% And Has Almost No Advance Sales

By Roger Friedman

Share

The “Spinal Tap” sequel opens tonight in previews, mostly against heavily promoted and raved about “Downton Abbey” finale.

They don’t share much of an audience so maybe counter programming will help them both.

The difference is while “Downtown Abbey” had splashy premieres and lots of studio support, “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” is kind of escaping into release. A quiet premiere in LA, and so little press availability that today there are only 42 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, most of them from bloggers.

The score so far is 74. Not great, but could be worse, and a lot of fans of the 1984 original seemed to like it.

There is literally no advance sale for tonight’s previews in most New York theaters, with one or two scattered tickets checked off. Did Bleecker Street just run out of money? (Sony Pictures has international rights but so far this year all of their releases have been stiffs.)

I’ve done everything but send bagpipers into the Bleecker Street Film offices to provoke them, but there’s no response. I have a feeling “Spinal Tap II” will have a short theatrical run and then head to streaming. I’ll see it in December, maybe, which is too bad because I’m sure it’s funny.

What happened to the movie? Why has there been so little advertising? The biggest publicity was all the members of the band appearing on Jimmy Kimmel a few nights ago, and performing one of their “hits.” But that didn’t register much. Neither did having Paul McCartney and Elton John in cameos.

The original “This is Spinal Tap” remains one of the great comedy classics, directed also by Rob Reiner. That will never go away.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com