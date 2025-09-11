Media Madness: Report Says Graydon Carter is Selling His Air Mail to Newsletter Puck, Bid is In and Agreement Made

Leave it to intrepid Lachlan Cartrwright and his Breaker newsletter.

He’s scooped that the famed former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter is selling his Air Mail web magazine to the Puck newsletter.

Apparently, they share many of the same investors.

The irony here is that Puck was started by Carter’s former Vanity Fair assistant, Jon Kelly. Now it’s grown into a scoop making machine, especially about Hollywood thanks to Matthew Belloni and other contributors.

Carter has been trying to sell Air Mail — which I write for occasionally — for some time. Now in his 70s, he could be living in the south of France instead of dealing with the daily grind.

Yet Air Mail has been a very classy effort and probably has a high demographic subscription base. Merged with Puck, the whole enterprise is very appealing.

The contracting of the media business continues. But a Puck/Airmail combo might also make for profitability, which is always preferable to other alternative.