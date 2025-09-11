Justin Bieber Segway Rides in Underwear as No Singles Chart from New Album, “Swag II” Sells Just 6,000 Downloads This Week

Whoever’s managing Justin Bieber has no control at all.

Bieber has now released a single album and then a double album containing the single album.

That’s 44 tracks. Only one, “Daisies,” has had some attention.

But no tracks from the second “Swag” album have charted anywhere after nearly a week in release.

“Swag II” opened at number 1 on Friday morning last week and is now number 8. “Swag I” is gone from the top 100.

Hitsdailydouble.com says “Swag II” had just 6,000 downloads this week.

Meantime, Bieber’s social media posts are starting to remind us of Brittany Spears’ most concerning work.

In the latest series, Bieber is riding around on a Segway wearing nothing but his underwear.

In other handmade videos, he’s sort of singing karoake of himself in what looks like a cheesy disco. His voice — he’s no Tony Bennett, let’s put it that way. It sounds like a cat is being strangled.

Where is all this going?