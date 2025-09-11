Thursday, September 11, 2025
Justin Bieber Segway Rides in Underwear as No Singles Chart from New Album, “Swag II” Sells Just 6,000 Downloads This Week

By Roger Friedman

Whoever’s managing Justin Bieber has no control at all.

Bieber has now released a single album and then a double album containing the single album.

That’s 44 tracks. Only one, “Daisies,” has had some attention.

But no tracks from the second “Swag” album have charted anywhere after nearly a week in release.

“Swag II” opened at number 1 on Friday morning last week and is now number 8. “Swag I” is gone from the top 100.

Hitsdailydouble.com says “Swag II” had just 6,000 downloads this week.

Meantime, Bieber’s social media posts are starting to remind us of Brittany Spears’ most concerning work.

In the latest series, Bieber is riding around on a Segway wearing nothing but his underwear.

In other handmade videos, he’s sort of singing karoake of himself in what looks like a cheesy disco. His voice — he’s no Tony Bennett, let’s put it that way. It sounds like a cat is being strangled.

Where is all this going?

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

