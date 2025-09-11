Jane Fonda, Marisa Tomei, Rosanna Arquette, Sanaa Lathan, Mark Ruffalo Lead All Star Reading Next Month in NY of New Work by Eve Ensler

Eve Ensler, a remarkable playwright who invented The Vagina Monologues, calls herself “V” now.

But for the purposes of publicity, most fans know her as Eve Ensler.



V has written a new work called “THIS IS CRAZY!,” a bold, funny, and moving new play to benefit The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The play will get a one night reading at New York’s Symphony Space in memory of someone who many of us knew and really liked, Chris Huvane.

“This is Crazy” features an extraordinary cast including Jane Fonda, Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo, Sanaa Lathan, Rosanna Arquette, Lois Smith, Rachel Hilson, Olivia Oguma, Colette McDermott, Derrick Delgado, Luke Ferrari, Doireann Mac Mahon, Clarence Maclin, and Mohammad Saleem. The production, directed by V, brings together the acclaimed artists for a series of monologues, each offering a raw, personal perspective on mental illness and the emotional and social complexity of the human experience.

“THIS IS CRAZY!” is produced by Ruth-Ann Huvane, mental health advocate and NAMI National Board Member. Chris was her brother-in-law, a respected Hollywood manager and partner at Management 360, renowned for his warmth and dedication to his clients. He managed a high-profile roster including Chadwick Boseman, Margot Robbie, Julianne Moore, Zoey Deutch, Zach Braff, and Henry Winkler. He is sorely missed.

Tickets are now on sale for the benefit performance here. To learn more about NAMI, THIS IS CRAZY!, or ways to support, visit Nami.org/ThePlay.