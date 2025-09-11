Thursday, September 11, 2025
Donate
CelebrityTheater

Jane Fonda, Marisa Tomei, Rosanna Arquette, Sanaa Lathan, Mark Ruffalo Lead All Star Reading Next Month in NY of New Work by Eve Ensler

By Roger Friedman

Share

Eve Ensler, a remarkable playwright who invented The Vagina Monologues, calls herself “V” now.

But for the purposes of publicity, most fans know her as Eve Ensler.

V has written a new work called “THIS IS CRAZY!,” a bold, funny, and moving new play to benefit The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).  The play will get a one night reading at New York’s Symphony Space in memory of someone who many of us knew and really liked, Chris Huvane.

“This is Crazy” features an extraordinary cast including Jane Fonda, Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo, Sanaa Lathan, Rosanna Arquette, Lois Smith, Rachel Hilson, Olivia Oguma, Colette McDermott, Derrick Delgado, Luke Ferrari, Doireann Mac Mahon, Clarence Maclin, and Mohammad Saleem. The production, directed by V, brings together the acclaimed artists for a series of monologues, each offering a raw, personal perspective on mental illness and the emotional and social complexity of the human experience. 

“THIS IS CRAZY!” is produced by Ruth-Ann Huvane, mental health advocate and NAMI National Board Member. Chris was her brother-in-law, a respected Hollywood manager and partner at Management 360, renowned for his warmth and dedication to his clients. He managed a high-profile roster including Chadwick Boseman, Margot Robbie, Julianne Moore, Zoey Deutch, Zach Braff, and Henry Winkler. He is sorely missed.

Tickets are now on sale for the benefit performance here. To learn more about NAMI, THIS IS CRAZY!, or ways to support, visit Nami.org/ThePlay

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com