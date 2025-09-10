Hilary Duff Getting the Star Treatment from Atlantic Records Despite Selling Only 2,040 Downloads This Year

Strange things are going on at Atlantic Records.

A record label that needs to develop new artists is putting a lot of time and money into Hilary Duff.

The 37 year old celebrity hasn’t released a record in 10 years. She was never a big pop star, but when she was younger Duff had a couple of hits 15 years ago.

Duff is best known as the star of TV shows like “Lizzie McGuire” and “Younger.”

But a singing sensation?

According to Luminate, Duff has had 2,080 downloads in 2025 thus far. All her sales, including streaming, bring her to around 28,000. There has been no crushing mandate for a new Hilary Duff record.

According to the blitz of reports about her new deal with Atlantic, Duff also has a documentary in the works. What is it about? The trials and tribulations of having a nice smile?

I don’t get it. I do see she has the force of Creative Artists Agency behind her. Someone is putting up money to make all this happen. I do wish her well. She’s a bright addition to any sitcom. She should have one of her own.

But the big deal they’re making of the music contract? Headscratcher. There are so many deserving musicians out there with careers that need promoting. Nevertheless, Rolling Stone — whatever they are — actually Tweeted today: “Hilary Duff Returning to Music Career. Thank God.”

WTF? I must have missed something here. Does this mean Lindsay Lohan is next?