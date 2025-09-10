Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Donate
BusinessMusic

Hilary Duff Getting the Star Treatment from Atlantic Records Despite Selling Only 2,040 Downloads This Year

By Roger Friedman

Share

Strange things are going on at Atlantic Records.

A record label that needs to develop new artists is putting a lot of time and money into Hilary Duff.

The 37 year old celebrity hasn’t released a record in 10 years. She was never a big pop star, but when she was younger Duff had a couple of hits 15 years ago.

Duff is best known as the star of TV shows like “Lizzie McGuire” and “Younger.”

But a singing sensation?

According to Luminate, Duff has had 2,080 downloads in 2025 thus far. All her sales, including streaming, bring her to around 28,000. There has been no crushing mandate for a new Hilary Duff record.

According to the blitz of reports about her new deal with Atlantic, Duff also has a documentary in the works. What is it about? The trials and tribulations of having a nice smile?

I don’t get it. I do see she has the force of Creative Artists Agency behind her. Someone is putting up money to make all this happen. I do wish her well. She’s a bright addition to any sitcom. She should have one of her own.

But the big deal they’re making of the music contract? Headscratcher. There are so many deserving musicians out there with careers that need promoting. Nevertheless, Rolling Stone — whatever they are — actually Tweeted today: “Hilary Duff Returning to Music Career. Thank God.”

WTF? I must have missed something here. Does this mean Lindsay Lohan is next?

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com