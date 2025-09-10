Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Assassinated During Utah College Speaking Engagement, Trump Announces on Social Media

By Roger Friedman

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been assassinated at a Utah college during a speaking engagement. 

Kirk, 31, went around the country raising the temperature at college campuses rallying young people to the ultra right. He was an acolyte of Donald Trump.

— see below: Kirk was already dead at 4:17pm Eastern time per @walshfreedom–

Trump just wrote on his social media: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

When Kirk was shot, it was said he was in critical condition. But another right wing activist, @Joewalsh, wrote about an hour earlier:

“He was like a son to me. Even though we were on opposite sides of the political divide these past 7yrs, I still considered him a son. I’m broken for him & his family. And I’m scared for this country. Neither side has a monopoly on political violence. But most people on both sides won’t acknowledge that. And if we don’t get off this dangerous road of hate, America will not stay together.”

A lot of people who read this site have different political views than Kirk. But this was a human being with a family. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in political discourse. Condolences to his family.

For more information, head to cnn.com.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

