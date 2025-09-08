Trump Attacks Tom Hanks, Huge Supporter of Veterans, Insults NBC’s Highly Regarded Journalist Yamiche Alcindor

Donald Trump is such a little man, he has no respect for anyone.
Over the weekend he belittled the very fine and respected journalist Yamiche Alcindor when she asked him a question in front of the White House. Trump, in the video below, calls her “darling” and tells her to be quiet. I give her credit for not popping him in the nose.
Also in the last few days, West Point — surely at his direction — rescinded an honor for two time Oscar winner Tom Hanks. Hanks has done more to support veterans and promote their legacy than 99% of all Americans, most especially Trump.
This morning, Trump called Hanks “woke.”
PS Yesterday, Trump was booed and fell asleep with a pill in his mouth at the US Open. He left 90 minutes into the match.
And on we go…
My latest for @NBCNightlyNews: The war of words between President Trump and Illinois Gov J.B. Pritzker escalated this weekend, w/ Pritzker accusing Trump of wanting to “go to war” w/ Chicago, an accusation the president has denied. https://t.co/awU6fZtvPA
