Howard Stern Possible Exit Was All A PR Stunt, Pulled Prank Today with Andy Cohen, Says: “I’m very happy at Sirius” (Watch)

Whoever first reported that Howard Stern might leave Sirius XM was either duped or in on a PR stunt.

Howard is staying at the satellite radio company. After four weeks of mishegos, Howard said this morning: “I’m very happy with Sirius.”

At the same time he started today’s show with Andy Cohen opening the show, claiming he’d taken over for Howard.

But it was a prank.

Was it just to drive up listeners for Howard’s return? It seems so. Maybe it worked. It Certainly got the press attention, with lots of “ink” spilled on a subject that was as valid as the Liam Neeson-Pamela Anderson dating story. I warned you about each of these rumors. But people like to be duped (look at the White House).

Anyway, Howard’s back, he wasn’t going anywhere, he and Sirius need each other.

What a relief!