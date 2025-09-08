Monday, September 8, 2025
Donate
BusinessMedia

Howard Stern Possible Exit Was All A PR Stunt, Pulled Prank Today with Andy Cohen, Says: “I’m very happy at Sirius” (Watch)

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: Howard Stern attends "Howard Stern's Birthday Bash" presented by SiriusXM, produced by Howard Stern Productions at Hammerstein Ballroom on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Share

Whoever first reported that Howard Stern might leave Sirius XM was either duped or in on a PR stunt.

Howard is staying at the satellite radio company. After four weeks of mishegos, Howard said this morning: “I’m very happy with Sirius.”

At the same time he started today’s show with Andy Cohen opening the show, claiming he’d taken over for Howard.

But it was a prank.

Was it just to drive up listeners for Howard’s return? It seems so. Maybe it worked. It Certainly got the press attention, with lots of “ink” spilled on a subject that was as valid as the Liam Neeson-Pamela Anderson dating story. I warned you about each of these rumors. But people like to be duped (look at the White House).

Anyway, Howard’s back, he wasn’t going anywhere, he and Sirius need each other.

What a relief!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com