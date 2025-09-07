“The Conjuring: Last Rites” Huge $83 Million Opening Weekend for Panned Horror Flick, Continuing Warner Bros’ Amazing Year

Well, who gets the last laugh now?

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are excellent actors who don’t get the ‘big’ movie roles. They’re highly praised in anything they do, but they’re not Ryan Gosling or Emma Stone.

Yet, they star in “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” which is having a huge weekend. Total take over four days is an astounding $83 million. Worldwide including US: $187 million.

I mean, come on! The three previous “Conjuring” movies did not indicate this would happen. The audience meter at Rotten Tomatoes is only 79%, which ain’t great and did not portend this result.

The reviews are worse: a lowly 56%. No one liked it. It’s a piece of junk. But audiences are bored, they’re looking for an escape, and “Last Rites” was it.

Even if this movie makes another $20 million, it’s a massive success for Blumhouse and for Warner Bros, which has had an extraordinary year after all the industry newsletter writers were convinced back in January the studios chiefs were going to be fired any minute. LOL! And still, Warner’s has something big coming in two weeks. Can’t talk about it yet. See my Twitter @showbiz411 tomorrow night.