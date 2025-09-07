Sunday, September 7, 2025
Donate
Theater

Last Chance to See “Cabaret” as Expensive Production Must Close After Star Billy Porter Gets Sepsis, Exits Show

By Roger Friedman

Share

Wilkommen, and good bye.

The very expensive Broadway production of “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” is shutting down on September 21st.

Star Billy Porter, who was set to take over as the emcee, has come down with a bad case of sepsis, according to reports. He’s out, and there’s no big name to replace him.

This version of “Cabaret” Opened in April 2024 with Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne in the lead, and Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles. Producers spent millions to revamp the August Wilson Theater into a nightclub with all new seating and special bars.

But the show — loved in London — was panned here, and ignored for the Tony Awards. Redmayne left early, and box office receipts just kept plummeting. That is lasted this long is a miracle. Box office reached a high on July 7th of $1.1 million, and then dropped like a rock. Last week, the take was $505,000.

Is Porter really ill? Does it matter? What will happen to the theater? The show cost $24.25 million to stage, with $9.5 million of that to convert the theater. My guess is, there’s no recoupment and a lot of tears.

By the way, the company that paid for all that, Atlantic Theater Group, is being sold soon, they say, to Blackstone Investment Group.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com