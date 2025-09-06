“Jaws” Revival Loses Its Teeth In 2nd Week as Box Office Drops 93% After Rush to Celebrate Terror Cools Down

The 50th anniversary release of “Jaws” was supposed to last one week.

The week was huge. The beloved saga of Bruce the shark killing people and masticating all over Martha’s Vineyard made $11.3 million in its return to the big screen.

So Universal decided to go fishing for a second week to see if they could duplicate that coin. Alas, it has not worked out.

Last night, “Jaws” was down 93% from last Friday. Bruce was so effective that he scared away the audience. Last Friday: $2.3 mil. Last night: $230,000.

There’s only so much nostalgia for chomping human flesh.

Yes, the whole sounded fishy from the beginning!

Now, time for some mahi mahi!