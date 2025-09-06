“Hamilton” 10th Anniversary Theater Release Looks at $10 Million Weekend After Opening Night is Revolutionary

“Hamilton” is a hit in theaters.

Thursday and Friday audiences brought in almost $4 million. The Tony Award winning Broadway musical’s filmed version — which has been playing on Disney Plus for five years — is looking at a $10 million weekend.

Not bad considering the filmed version has been so widely available on the small screen. But this is a chance to see it writ large, and I can tell you the different is extraordinary. The camera work is very immersive this way. and you really get the sense of what these heroes of the Revolutionary War went though.

One takeaway from “Hamilton” is the tragedy of watching Donald Trump taking all of Democracy apart after so much work and passion went into it for real. Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, et al gave their lives so we could have this amazing experience only to see it frittered away now by a mad man.

Go see this epic entertainment while it’s in theaters!