Julie Andrews, Bryan Cranston, Julianne Nicholson, Merritt Wever Win Guest Acting Nods at Night 1 of Creative Arts Emmy Awards (UPDATING)

By Roger Friedman

There are Emmy Awards tonight, but not ‘the’ Emmy Awards. Those are next Sunday.

Tonight we get Part 1 of the Creative Emmy Awards. Tomorrow night is Part 2. Neither of these is televised.

So far, the top awards for guest actors are:

Bryan Cranston for “The Studio,” Julianne Nicholson for “Hacks,” Merritt Wever for “Severance,” Shawn Hatosy for “The Pitt.”

Julie Andrews won an Emmy for narrating “Bridgerton.” This is her 9th Emmy Award in an extraordinary career that includes Oscar, and Grammy awards. She’s been nominated for a Tony but never won. This makes her an EGO, which is ironic since she has none.

The Emmys have about 300 categories so they have to break them into three nights. “The Studio” and “Severance” are the new kids on the block knocking out shows like “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

