“Young and the Restless” Looks for Ratings by Going on A Spending Spree for New Cast Members to Liven Up Static Show

Someone at Sony TV or CBS has evidently ponied up for the soap, “The Young and the Restless.”

In the last few weeks, the show has ponied up for a bunch of well known actors to join the cast.

They had to do it. Ratings as dismal, and the show seems like it’s on a loop. As well as the actors, the show also added a strong but disliked producer, Jill Farren Phelps, to their team. Phelps has worked at every soap, killing off fan favorite characters like Sweeney Todd in the barbershop.

More meat pies!

Added to “YR” are Matt Cohen from “General Hospital,” Roger Howarth from that show and “One Life to Live,” Tamara Braun from “Days of our Lives,” and Lucas Adams from “Days,” too. “Y&R” also swapped actors with “Days,” sending one there and bringing one over.

“GH” is also reviving a character who died on screen and had a big funeral 8 years ago. (I guess he’s feeling better!)

In the most recent ratings, only “General Hospital” seems to be turning the ship around. “Y&R” fell under 3 million viewers right before Labor Day.