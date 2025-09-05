Sydney Sweeney — Recently Revealed as a Trumper — Stuns Toronto Film Fest with Performance in Boxing Movie, “Christy”

It takes one movie to turn things around.

After a couple of strikes this summer, pin up girl Sydney Sweeney — a Trumper — may see Oscar stars in the future.

Her boxing movie, “Christy,” has just scored a TKO in Toronto.

“Christy” is a true story directed by the very good David Michod. Reviewers have gone wild for it, calling Sweeney a sensation.

Owen Gleiberman says in Variety: Sweeney gives “a potent, true-note, game-changing knockout of a performance. She plays Christy Martin, who was such a natural dynamo in the ring that starting in the late ’80s, she wasn’t just instrumental in putting female boxing on the map. She became the face of the sport, arguably the most prominent and successful female boxer in the U.S.”

Sweeney jolted to popularity in HBO’s “Euphoria.” She had a big screen hit in 2024 in the romcom “Anyone But You” with Glenn Powell. She has a turkey out right now with “Eden,” and just had others like “Echo Valley” and “”Madame Web.” But “Christy” will evidently change everything.

It was recently revealed that Sweeney voted for Donald Trump. I guess she’s enjoying his presidency. She’ll be asked about it on the Oscar campaign trail, that’s certain. At the very least, however, she can get a Presidential Medal of Freedom, if not an Oscar.