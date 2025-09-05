RFK Jr Nephew, a Former Congressman, Blasts Uncle as “A Threat to the Health and Well Being of Every American”

Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr made a total fool of himself on Capitol Hill this week.

His unscientific theories, arrogance, and lack of expert knowledge were exposed in front of Congress.

Among his many idiotic ideas: that Tylenol causes autism if taken by pregnant women. He also continued to make wild, unsubstantiated, and dangerous claims about vaccines.

Kennedy’s nephew Joe Kennedy III, son of RFK Jr’s brother Joseph Kennedy and also a former Congressman from Massachusetts, is blasting his uncle on social media. He says his uncle is “a threat to the health and well being of every American.”

RFK Jr has previously been called out by his siblings and cousins for his reckless interpretation of science, as well as his bizarre personal habits.

RFK Jr. has been firing or ousting the highest level of people at the CDC, causing a massive backlash at that agency. But this seems even more damning.