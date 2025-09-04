Lady Gaga Booked to Perform Something — “Wednesday” Song? Grammys? — on Stephen Colbert Monday, September 8th

Lady Gaga is coming to Stephen Colbert.

The Oscar winning, Grammy winning, Emmy winning performer will appear on late night show September 8th.

It’s unclear what she’ll be performing — either songs from “Misery,” her Grammy buzzed album, or her new song from the Netflix series, “Wednesday.”

Or both!

The other guest on Colbert that night is brilliant actor Cillian Murphy.

Also coming up in the next few days on Colbert: the Black Keys, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, “Schitt’s Creek” star Eugene Levy, and Usher.

Tonight: Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR. Imagine what she has to say!