Justin Bieber Doubling Down on “Swag” Failure with 2nd Volume of Tanked Album

Justin Bieber is doubling down on failure.
“Swag II” is coming tonight, a second volume of an album that didn’t sell well.
Indeed, Vol. 1 hasn’t hit 300,000 units. It’s at number 96 on iTunes. Like the 1st “Swag,” this one has no marketing or promotion.
Let the games begin!
Donate to Showbiz411.com
Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you