“SNL” Adds Some New Faces and One You’ll Recognize, Plus It’s the End of “Please Don’t Destroy” Mini Films

More news from “Saturday Night Live”:

Redhead Ben Marshall — who looks like he could be Conan O’Brien’s kid — from Please Don’t Destroy is joining the cast. No more videos from PDD. Martin Herlihy is going to be a writer on the show.

John Higgins — whose dad, Steve, is the head poobah at the Tonight Show and a big producer on “SNL” — is leaving to act and write elsewhere.

It’s too bad because we love the trio and they were a lot of fun.

See below the other newbies. Tommy Brennan had an audition of sorts on the Tonight Show back in June.

Nothing explains why Heidi Gardner is leaving, however. Or Michael Longfellow.

No more changes, at least for today.