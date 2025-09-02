Tuesday, September 2, 2025
“SNL” Adds Some New Faces and One You’ll Recognize, Plus It’s the End of “Please Don’t Destroy” Mini Films

By Roger Friedman

More news from “Saturday Night Live”:

Redhead Ben Marshall — who looks like he could be Conan O’Brien’s kid — from Please Don’t Destroy is joining the cast. No more videos from PDD. Martin Herlihy is going to be a writer on the show.

John Higgins — whose dad, Steve, is the head poobah at the Tonight Show and a big producer on “SNL” — is leaving to act and write elsewhere.

It’s too bad because we love the trio and they were a lot of fun.

See below the other newbies. Tommy Brennan had an audition of sorts on the Tonight Show back in June.

Nothing explains why Heidi Gardner is leaving, however. Or Michael Longfellow.

No more changes, at least for today.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

