Bruce Springsteen Music Release Avalanche Coming: “Nebraska” In Many Forms Will Support “Deliver Me from Nowhere” Film

As you may have heard, “Deliver Me from Nowhere” had quite a launch at the Telluride Film Festival.

James Mangold’s film about how Bruce Springsteen created his acclaimed “Nebraska” album is going to be a big hit. Jeremy Allen White plays Bruce, and Jeremy Strong is his manager, Jon Landau. Reviews are off the charts.

The movie will play the New York Film Festival at the end of this month, and open at the end of October.

So what else is coming? I’m hearing an avalanche of Springsteen music will be available. There are already reports that at the end of the movie there’s a full band version of “Atlantic City,” which is a surprise and an omen.

Allegedly a box set of “Nebraska” will drop in late October containing a full “electric” album — you see, the original “Nebraska” was solo. The box set should also include a remastered version of the original album, and a CD of a live performance that apparently took place on April 22nd of this year at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey.

What remains would be a soundtrack of some kind to the movie with Jeremy Allen White singing the songs. That’s exactly what Columbia Records did last year for the Bob Dylan movie, “A Complete Unknown.” We got to hear Timothee Chalamet singing all those Dylan songs, so well.

All that’s left is a live concert of Chalamet and White performing together. Then the multiverse will collapse!