Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Bruce Springsteen Music Release Avalanche Coming: “Nebraska” In Many Forms Will Support “Deliver Me from Nowhere” Film

By Roger Friedman

As you may have heard, “Deliver Me from Nowhere” had quite a launch at the Telluride Film Festival.

James Mangold’s film about how Bruce Springsteen created his acclaimed “Nebraska” album is going to be a big hit. Jeremy Allen White plays Bruce, and Jeremy Strong is his manager, Jon Landau. Reviews are off the charts.

The movie will play the New York Film Festival at the end of this month, and open at the end of October.

So what else is coming? I’m hearing an avalanche of Springsteen music will be available. There are already reports that at the end of the movie there’s a full band version of “Atlantic City,” which is a surprise and an omen.

Allegedly a box set of “Nebraska” will drop in late October containing a full “electric” album — you see, the original “Nebraska” was solo. The box set should also include a remastered version of the original album, and a CD of a live performance that apparently took place on April 22nd of this year at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey.

What remains would be a soundtrack of some kind to the movie with Jeremy Allen White singing the songs. That’s exactly what Columbia Records did last year for the Bob Dylan movie, “A Complete Unknown.” We got to hear Timothee Chalamet singing all those Dylan songs, so well.

All that’s left is a live concert of Chalamet and White performing together. Then the multiverse will collapse!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

