Trump Biggest Joke to Date: Awarding Twice Disbarred Rudy Giuliani Devalued Presidential Medal of Freedom

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump has done everything he can to destroy the importance of the presidency.

Now he’s come up with his biggest joke: a Presidential Medal of Freedom for former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

It’s Trump’s biggest fuck you yet to everything the presidency stands for.

Giuliani has been disbarred from practicing law in both New York and Washington, DC.

He’s a laughingstock after various public incidents. He’s a well known philanderer, as well, in his personal life. He was duped by actor-director Sacha Baron Cohen to take a fake hooker to his hotel room in “Borat 2.”

Giuliani might be the first honoree to have a mug shot. He was arrested and pleaded not guilty to charges of allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Two women who worked on the 2020 election in Atlanta sued him for libel and won $148 million in damages.

And these items, which will be prominent one day in his obituary, are just the tip of the iceberg.

But over the weekend, Rudy was involved in a car crash in New Hampshire. Why he was even in New Hampshire hasn’t been verified. His aide was driving him in a Ford Bronco, of all things, and they were rear-ended by a 19 year old. Giuliani is in the hospital with a variety of heal-able injuries.

Trump laughs at us with mocking joy. He hates America. He celebrates buffoonery. Every award he’s given out during his two terms will have to have asterisks next to the names.

The medal of Freedom ceremony will not take place at Four Seasons Landscaping.

