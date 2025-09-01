She’s No Dummy: Chloe Malle, Daughter of Candice Bergen, Granddaughter of Edgar, New Editor of Vogue Magazine

This was predicted.

I wrote about on June 29th.

The new editor of Vogue is Chloe Malle, daughter of beloved, award winning actress Candice Bergen and the late, great French filmmaker Louis Malle.

(At least we know now that Melania Trump will never be on the cover.)

Malle’s grandfather, whom she never knew, was ventriloquist Edgar Bergen. Her “uncle” was famed puppet Charlie McCarthy.

But Chloe is no dummy. She’s 39 and has worked hard to rise among the ranks at Vogue. In June she oversaw coverage of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, a spectacle that Malle wrestled to the ground.

Puck News broke the story this afternoon. They were so excited about it, Puck — a paywall newsletter — let the Drudge Report link to their story for free.

Malle should be the opposite of the deadly cold, soulless Anna Wintour. (We hope.) She comes from warm, loving parents. If she turns out to be a junior Miranda Priestly, the Wintour character from “The Devil Wears Prada,” we’ll be surprised.

Will Wintour really let her make decisions and run the magazine? The rumor is that Wintour — who put a factotum in charge of Vanity Fair — will have final editorial say about everything. But Malle won’t stand for that for very long. It’s not possible.

To reduce this: the real life daughter of ground breaking fake journalist “Murphy Brown” is now going to run the most famous fashion magazine. It’s spot fucking on.

PS Also to be noted: Bergen played Carrie Bradshaw’s editor at Vogue in “Sex and the City.” Her first cover should be Sarah Jessica Parker.

