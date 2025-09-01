MIA: “Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues” Premieres in 10 Days with No Press Screenings So Far, and Little Buzz or Info At All

Where the heck is “Spinal Tap 2”?

The Rob Reiner directed sequel to his beloved 1984 mockumentary opens on September 12th (really the night before).

There’s a premiere set for September 9th in Los Angeles, and an IMAX premiere the next day, but otherwise there’s no buzz around this movie at all. The ticket advance sale is minimum at best to date.

“Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues” reunites Reiner with Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and even Fran Drescher. Paul McCartney and Elton John appear in it as real rock stars.

But so far there are no scheduled press screenings. Most movie press is now consumed by film festivals in Venice, Telluride, and Toronto. No one I’ve spoken to has heard a word about “Spinal Tap 2,” which is coming from the tragically beleaguered Bleecker Street Films.

In April, Bleecker Street lost its much loved founder, Andrew Karpen, only 59, to rare brain cancer. You can’t blame them for not being organized. But business goes on, and no one knows what’s happening.

Like a lot of fans of the original “This is Spinal Tap,” I was really hoping for something outrageously funny after 41 years. But all we have to go on is the trailer, released in July, and no other press since then. We know more about a dozen movies at least that open well after September 12th. Very strange, indeed.

Here are the trailer, and before that, a clip they released with Elton John that seems to have gone nowhere.