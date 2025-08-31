Watch Teaser for Woody Allen Interview with Bill Maher: “Sunset Boulevard” (the Movie) is “Fun Junk,” “Streetcar” is “Perfect”

We will watch Bill Maher’s YouTube interview with Woody Allen tomorrow, jealous we didn’t do it ourselves.
In the teaser, Maher asks Woody about several movies and whether he’s seen them. His best answer is about “Twilight.”
Below, the teaser, and my 2024 interview with Woody, who turns 90 soon. Mazel tov!
TOMORROW on Club Random: Woody Allen
@billmaher #WoodyAllen #ClubRandomPodcast pic.twitter.com/dcDO3DBfal
— Club Random with Bill Maher (@ClubRandom_) August 31, 2025
Exclusive: Woody Allen On Marriage, Kids, His Great Films, Influence on Movie Making, Writing a Novel, Epstein, and Not Retiring