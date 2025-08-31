Monday, September 1, 2025
Watch Teaser for Woody Allen Interview with Bill Maher: “Sunset Boulevard” (the Movie) is “Fun Junk,” “Streetcar” is “Perfect”

By Roger Friedman

We will watch Bill Maher’s YouTube interview with Woody Allen tomorrow, jealous we didn’t do it ourselves.

In the teaser, Maher asks Woody about several movies and whether he’s seen them. His best answer is about “Twilight.”

Below, the teaser, and my 2024 interview with Woody, who turns 90 soon. Mazel tov!

Exclusive: Woody Allen On Marriage, Kids, His Great Films, Influence on Movie Making, Writing a Novel, Epstein, and Not Retiring

