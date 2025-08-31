Monday, September 1, 2025
Exclusive: Rumors Abound Richard Gladstein May Be Leaving Post Running Hamptons Film Festival After Six Weeks at Job

By Roger Friedman

Exclusive:

Just hearing from sources that the Hamptons Film Festival may have a problem.

Richard Gladstein, named as Executive Director in mid July, may be leaving the post already.

Gladstein has always been a mensch in the film business, either producing the great Lasse Hallstrom movies like “Chocolat” and “Cider House Rules,” or being named Dean of the American Film Institute.

Other hits he worked on during his time at Miramax in its heyday were
“Jackie Brown,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs,” plus “Finding Neverland.” Not bad!

No one has confirmed the news definitely, but the rumblings on the grapevine are loud. The Hamptons Fest begins October 4th and they’ve already announced their opening and spotlight films.

Gladstein had succeeded Anne Chaisson, who’d been Executive Director from 2012-2024 but had been on the advisory board for a decade earlier.

Film festivals are tricky to run. The executives are locked into a physical location often not where they live, and boards, etc are entrenched. The Hamptons Fest has really built up its reputation over the years as a top notch launching pad for indie films, but it’s still three hours from New York on a one-lane highway. (Also, hamburgers cost around 25 bucks!)

The face of HIFF remains David Nugent, who became Chief Creative Officer in July. Nugent has had a long tenure with the festival, joining the team in 2007 and expanding from Director of Programming to the organization’s Artistic Director, a role he has held since 2012.

Whatever happens, HIFF will go on and so will Gladstein, to big things.

Kumbaya!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

