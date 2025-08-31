Donald Trump Says “Never Felt Better in My Life” After Evidence of Badly Bruised Hands, Swollen Ankles and Face, Days Off Camera

Donald Trump says “I’ve never felt better in my life.”

This is despite photographic evidence of badly bruised hands, make up covering one of them over, swollen ankles and mysterious bulges in his pants legs.

Trump has been rumored “dead” all weekend because he hasn’t bloviated publicly since last Tuesday.

He has posted to social media, however, dozens of times, making stuff up and trying to puff out his chest with made up numbers and facts.

Even so, the city of Chicago and state of Illinois are taking every measure to stop him from sending in National Guard troops. New York City has already rejected him.

Whether or not he’s ill or healthy as a horse, Trump send out fundraising letters over the weekend asking for help to “get me into heaven.” Like all Americans, I wish Trump a speedy trip there now.

Meanwhile, no sign of his wife, Melania, or son, Barron. The latter has not been seen in almost 7 months and there is no evidence of him attending classes in person at New York University.