Saturday, August 30, 2025
Watch: Never Before Seen Live Video of John Lennon and Yoko Ono Performing “Instant Karma” in 1971 “One to One” Show

By Roger Friedman

Exactly 54 years ago to this afternoon, John and Yoko appeared at the One to One concert singing “Instant Karma.’

Sean Ono Lennon has remixed a big box set of those shows, coming in October called “Power to the People.”

This video comes from the afternoon show and has never been seen.

Sean says: “I was completely floored putting this collection together and getting to remix the concerts and hearing all the unreleased material from my parents’ archive for the first time.

“People may not realize how special it is for me to hear my dad talking or to see him. I grew up with a set number of images and audio clips that everyone’s familiar with. So to come across things that I’ve never seen or heard is really deep for me, because it’s almost like getting more time with my dad. When I was eleven, my mum put out the Live in New York City album and film. So I grew up listening to it. It was a concert that had a legendary status in my mind, because it was my dad’s last concert.

“For the concerts, Paul Hicks and Simon Hilton and I spent a lot of time finding the best possible balance to keep the feeling of a live show while refining the overall sound as much as possible and Sam Gannon did some meticulous and miraculous work with audio restoration. I won’t disclose all our techniques but there was some ‘movie magic’ required, and I think in the end, the shows sound better than ever.”

