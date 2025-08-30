Saturday, August 30, 2025
Venice: Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” Debuts with a Disappointing 78% Rating, Netflix’s Oscar Choice

By Roger Friedman

I’m very surprised that “Frankenstein” isn’t a monster.

In Venice, Guillermo del Toro’s long awaited film for Netflix has met with mixed reviews.

So far it’s at 78% with 18 reviews posted. Stars Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi are being praised, as well as the production. But something is wrong in the telling of the story.

Oscar winner del Toro is one of my favorite all time directors. He rarely makes a mistake. Plus, Netflix was counting on this one for its Oscar chances this season.

“Frankenstein” definitely seems polarizing among the critics. Some lavish praise but Variety did not. They said:” Gorgeous as it may be, the entire film feels as if we’re watching through a peephole. Strangely, [Dan] Laustsen’s wide-angle lenses make “Frankenstein” feel smaller, when the point was conceivably to squeeze more image into every frame.”

Whatever. I’m looking forward to this eagerly.

