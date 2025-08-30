Trump Blasts White House Contractor and Threatens Him While Playing Golf in Virginia Looking Bloated from Some Ailment

After a few days of absence, Donald Trump is back.

He’s golfing in Virginia, looking bloated from some ailment. Congestive heart failure? Too many Big Macs?

On Truth Social, Trump is also blasting a White House contractor for not installing marble correctly. He doesn’t care that he’s in two wars, immigrants are suffering, tourists fear coming to the US.

No, it’s this: “Three days ago, while admiring the stonework, I happened to notice a huge gash in the limestone that extended more than 25 yards long. It was deep and nasty! I started yelling, “Who did this, and I want to find out now!” — And I didn’t say this in a nice manner. I wondered, “Was it vandalism or, was it stupidity?”

He adds: “Now, I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again”

Trump doesn’t realize that his whole paving of the Rose Garden will be jackhammered into smithereens on January 21, 2029.