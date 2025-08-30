Saturday, August 30, 2025
Donate
Movies

Telluride: Springsteen Movie “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet” Win Universal Raves

By Roger Friedman

Share

Big news from the Telluride Film Festival last night.

The Bruce Springsteen movie, “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” won raves. Jeremy Allen White stars as The Boss, directed by Scott Cooper.

“Deliver Me” is not a biopic. It’s about how when Springsteen, at a low point, retreated to write the “Nebraska” album in 1981. The album has many devotees and over the years has become considered a classic. Once it was finished, Springsteen went on to make “Born in the USA,” and his whole career changed.

Peter DeBruge wrote in Variety: “It requires a star to play a star, and an actor to access the Boss’s more introspective side, and “The Bear” sensation Jeremy Allen White slips easily into the worn denim and sleeveless T-shirts that were Springsteen’s signature.”

The raves were echoed in The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline.com, and The Wrap.

Meantime, Chloe Zhao, who won Best Picture and Director for the remarkable “Nomadland,” is back in form. Her “Hamnet,” about William Shakespeare writing “Hamlet,” wowed everyone in Telluride.

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley star in what sounds like a bookend to “Shakespeare in Love.”

Bilge Ebiri of New York Magazine led the huzzahs. “[Hamlet] is about as unimpeachable as a work of art can be. And yet, here is a movie that dares to explore its inception. The attempt itself is noble, and maybe a little brazen; that it succeeds feels downright supernatural.”

Angie Han wrote in The Hollywood Reporter: “Just as her William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) turns the pain of being caught between [joy and fear, love and loss] into the masterpiece that is Hamlet, Zhao harnesses those elements into something gorgeous and cathartic.”

Meantime, Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” is opening as we speak in Venice.

And here’s a little twist: Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, and Benicio del Toro will screen this coming week in New York just as the Toronto Film Festival begins. Also screening this week in New York: “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.”

Movie season is here!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com