Friday, August 29, 2025
Justin Bieber’s “Swag” Album Drops Out of iTunes Top 50 After 8 Tough Weeks, Sold Just 170 Downloads This Week

By Roger Friedman

Say goodbye to “Swag.”

Justin Bieber’s latest album has been a dud, dropping out of the iTunes top 50 after just 8 weeks.

“Swag” last week sold just 170 paid downloads. Another 29,000 units came from streaming.

But today, with many new releases, “Swag” is outta here. The single, “Daisies,” lingers in the mid part of the top 100 on iTunes.

“Swag” was dropped without notice in late June. The Bieber team didn’t bother to make CDs or LPs, and had little marketing. Bieber made no promotional appearances, and of course, there was no tour.

Is Bieber washed up at 31? If he ever decides to tour again, he’ll be a greatest hit act. But even that will require marketing to get him into nostalgia realm.

