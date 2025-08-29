Justin Bieber — Pop Star Turned Cobbler — Gets Hurt Wearing His Own Line of Footwear: “Rolled My Ankle…Too Dangerous”

Justin Bieber’s designed line of footwear is having an inauspicious start.

Bieber says he hurt himself on one of the slippers he designed. He’s pulling them from his Skylrk line.

He writes: “Discontinuing the chunky soled slides. Rolled my ankle, too hazardous.”

Bieber is his own Consumer Reports. Meantime, his newest pop album has fallen off the iTunes top 50.