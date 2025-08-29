Friday, August 29, 2025
Justin Bieber — Pop Star Turned Cobbler — Gets Hurt Wearing His Own Line of Footwear: “Rolled My Ankle…Too Dangerous”

By Roger Friedman

Justin Bieber’s designed line of footwear is having an inauspicious start.

Bieber says he hurt himself on one of the slippers he designed. He’s pulling them from his Skylrk line.

He writes: “Discontinuing the chunky soled slides. Rolled my ankle, too hazardous.”

Bieber is his own Consumer Reports. Meantime, his newest pop album has fallen off the iTunes top 50.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

