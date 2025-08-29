Friday, August 29, 2025
Donate
Television

Is Lorne Michaels Making Mistakes? Heidi Gardner, an Most Valuable Player for Eight Seasons, Joins “SNL” Cast Exit

By Roger Friedman

Share

Heidi Gardner is leaving “SNL” after 8 seasons.

Gardner has been a most valuable player on the show’s team, a strong member of the cast who can do anything.

For years she’s also been the “straight woman,” not gender or sexually, but the female lead off of whom quirky types could play their games.

Gardner reached a kind of zenith this past season in the Beavis and Butthead sketch with Mikey Day.

Now she joins a list that includes Michael Longfellow, Emil Wasim, and Devon Walker. Who’s next?

Executive producer Lorne Michaels is rarely off his game. But is he making mistakes with the 51st season? Longfellow, for example, was a strong young part of the team with a promising future.

As for Gardner, she’s been raking it in doing commercials with Dan Levy. She’s got great comedy chops and should be able to use “SNL” as leverage into prime time either on linear, cable, or streaming. She will really be missed.

So who’s next? The guillotine just keeps falling. Michaels must have found a superior group of newbies, that’s for sure.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com