Bruce Springsteen Comes to Bon Jovi’s Aid with Duet on Revived “Forever” Album That Also Includes Lainey Wilson, Other Stars

When Bon Jovi released its most recent album, it dropped like a rock despite very good songs.

The reason was that Jon Bon Jovi was having vocal issues, couldn’t tour, and there wasn’t much promotion for “Forever.”

Now, as promised, a new “Forever” is coming, turned into a duets album with lots of guest stars.

The biggest name on the new “Forever” is Bruce Springsteen, who sings on “Hollow Man.”

The New Jersey pals sound terrific together, with Bruce giving “Hollow Man” a new lease on life.

It’s bizarre to think, but the two guys are each grandfathers now. My, oh, my.

The new “Forever” comes out October 24th.

BON JOVI: FOREVER (LEGENDARY EDITION) – track listing

1. Red, White, and Jersey

2. Legendary (with James Bay)

3. We Made It Look Easy (with Robbie Williams)

4. Living Proof (with Jelly Roll)

5. Waves (with Jason Isbell)

6. Seeds (with Ryan Tedder)

7. Kiss The Bride (with Billy Falcon)

8. The People’s House (with The War & Treaty)

9. Walls Of Jericho (with Joe Elliott)

10. I Wrote You A Song (with Lainey Wilson)

11. Living In Paradise (with Avril Lavigne)

12. My First Guitar (with Marcus King)

13. Hollow Man (with Bruce Springsteen)

14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil (with Carin León)