George Clooney Leaves Venice, Cancels All Film Promotion Including (Maybe) Premiere as “Jay Kelly” Opens to Mixed Notices

By Roger Friedman

On Tuesday, George Clooney arrived in Venice looking and sounding great. He mugged it up for the paparazzi and looked like he was having a grand time.

By yesterday, he was gone, returned to his villa in Lake Como, a four hour drive away. He canceled all participation in the promotion for his movie, “Jay Kelly,” directed by Noah Baumbach.

The official word: he has a sinus infection. Apparently, there was no cure for this at his five star hotel and there are no doctors in Venice waiting to serve celebrities.

What’s really happening? Who knows? “Jay Kelly” is getting a mixed reaction online, and that may be infecting Clooney’s enthusiasm.

Netflix has high hopes for “Jay Kelly,” and so did all of us. Telluride just announced they’re having the North American premiere this weekend. We’ll have to wait and see if George’s sinuses clear up by then.

Stay tuned…

