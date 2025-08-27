Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Donate
Celebrity

Prince Jackson, Michael’s Eldest Son, Announces Engagement to Girlfriend of 8 Years: “Excited for Next Chapter in Our Lives”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Michael Jackson’s eldest son, Prince, has announced his engagement.

He’s going to marry his girlfriend of eight years, Molly Schirmang.

Prince wrote on Instagram: “8 years down [infinity symbol to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs”

Congrats to 28 year old Prince, who’s lived a fairly normal life considering his backstory. A college grad, he’s devoted his time to philanthropy and keeping his late father’s legacy alive. Like his sister, Paris, and brother Bigi, he seems like a nice kid. Michael did a good job with his children, as it turns out.

Very sweet: in the carousel of photos Prince posted, there’s a lovely one of he and Molly with Michael’s mother, Katharine.

You know what this all means, right? Michael Jackson’s going to have a grandchild at some point. Now we feel old!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com