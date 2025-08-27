Prince Jackson, Michael’s Eldest Son, Announces Engagement to Girlfriend of 8 Years: “Excited for Next Chapter in Our Lives”

Michael Jackson’s eldest son, Prince, has announced his engagement.

He’s going to marry his girlfriend of eight years, Molly Schirmang.

Prince wrote on Instagram: “8 years down [infinity symbol to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs”

Congrats to 28 year old Prince, who’s lived a fairly normal life considering his backstory. A college grad, he’s devoted his time to philanthropy and keeping his late father’s legacy alive. Like his sister, Paris, and brother Bigi, he seems like a nice kid. Michael did a good job with his children, as it turns out.

Very sweet: in the carousel of photos Prince posted, there’s a lovely one of he and Molly with Michael’s mother, Katharine.

You know what this all means, right? Michael Jackson’s going to have a grandchild at some point. Now we feel old!