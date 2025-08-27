Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Mariah Carey Using 2005 Ideas for New Album, Says First Track on “Here for It All” is Called “MI,” Rhymes with “Me”

By Roger Friedman

It’s still about Mariah Carey.

Mariah thinks it’s 2005 and self referential nonsense about being a diva is what her 50 year old fans want to hear.

So the first track of her new album is called “MI,” which rhymes with “me.”

Mariah is the Andrew Cuomo of pop music. She doesn’t understand the crowd has moved on.

Another track on “Here for It All” is called “Confetti and Champagne.”

On the posituve side theres a gospel song with The Clark Sisters which could be incredible. Fingers crossed.

Are fans excited? Mariah’s “lambs” are known for pushing her records, albeit briefly, up the charts. But news today of the song tiles didn’t affect Amazon sales, where “Here For it All” is number 423.

Compare the advance: the Beatles new box set, which retails for $117 and isn’t released until November 21st, is number 2.

Carey has an extraordinary voice that she’s squandered on these crappy songs. It worked when she and the audience were younger. But not now. She released two new singles this summer and they each flopped like flounders. She should have called the album “Been There, Done That.” But no one’s brave enough to speak up.

This is a brewing disaster. “Here for It All” is out on September 26th. A week later comes Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” which hasn’t started posting advance numbers yet. When it does, “Showgirl” will start at number 1.

