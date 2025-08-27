Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Disco Queen Gloria Gaynor Got Her Kennedy Center Honor Because She’s a Steady, Fervent Republican Donor: Report

By Roger Friedman

Gloria Gaynor is known as the Queen of Disco. The gays love her. Her singular hit, “I Will Survive,” is their anthem.

So how did Gaynor, known for one song, get a Kennedy Center honor this year when so many deserving performers waited their turn?

According to a report by Meidas News, Gaynor has been a steadfast Republican donor for years. Reporter J.D. Wolf dug up her Federal Election Commission record and it’s quite surprising considering the Republican stance against gay marriage and equal rights.

Gaynor’s total donations come to at least $22,500. They’re small, and spread around GOP candidates. But her intent is clear. She went out of her way to support Republicans. Among her favorites: Josh Hawley, Mike Johnson, and WinRed, a GOP PAC that spreads the money around to right wing candidates.

She also doted on the Republican National Congressional Committee. On their website, a banner headline reads, in red: “Text VICTORY to 21818 to help DEFEND our conservative majority!”

It’s not like Gloria didn’t know what she was doing. She will survive.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

