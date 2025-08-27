Disco Queen Gloria Gaynor Got Her Kennedy Center Honor Because She’s a Steady, Fervent Republican Donor: Report

Gloria Gaynor is known as the Queen of Disco. The gays love her. Her singular hit, “I Will Survive,” is their anthem.

So how did Gaynor, known for one song, get a Kennedy Center honor this year when so many deserving performers waited their turn?

According to a report by Meidas News, Gaynor has been a steadfast Republican donor for years. Reporter J.D. Wolf dug up her Federal Election Commission record and it’s quite surprising considering the Republican stance against gay marriage and equal rights.

Gaynor’s total donations come to at least $22,500. They’re small, and spread around GOP candidates. But her intent is clear. She went out of her way to support Republicans. Among her favorites: Josh Hawley, Mike Johnson, and WinRed, a GOP PAC that spreads the money around to right wing candidates.

She also doted on the Republican National Congressional Committee. On their website, a banner headline reads, in red: “Text VICTORY to 21818 to help DEFEND our conservative majority!”

It’s not like Gloria didn’t know what she was doing. She will survive.