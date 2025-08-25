Monday, August 25, 2025
Yeezy Rhymes with Sleazy: Kanye West’s Bitcoin Value Has Dropped 83% Since Last Week: from $3.1 Billion to Under $600 Million

By Roger Friedman

Cryptic crypo.

Kanye West’s memcoin or bit coin, trading as YZY, is in a free fall.

In less than a week its value has dropped from $3.1 billion to under $600 million. And it’s falling fast.

If you invested money in YZY, it’s pretty much gone like Kanye’s career.

I told you last week that experts say Kanye and a small group of cronies cashed in at the beginning, leaving anyone else to hang in the wind.

This morning the value of YZY is $568 million.

The value of the coin is based on “Kanye’s relationships.” But he has none. Adidas and other fashion contracts were killed when his rampant antisemitism surfaced. He has no record contract, and his self-issued music is mostly ignored.

Kanye’s only been able to do shows in far flung places like Korea. No one in the US wants him or even Europe. His professed love of Hitler and Nazis has made it impossible for him to promote anything except ill will.

His next show is later this fall in Brazil.

What better place?

PS: Google AI — like the Robot on “Lost in Space” — tells me: “The YZY token is now a high-risk, volatile asset. The rapid drop in value serves as a cautionary tale about celebrity-driven crypto projects, where short-term hype often disappears quickly, leaving regular investors with significant losses.”

 
 
 
 
 
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

