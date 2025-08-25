Monday, August 25, 2025
“Seinfeld” Star Michael Richards aka Kramer Going Back to Stand Up Comedy 19 Years After Onstage Scandal Ended His Career

By Roger Friedman

Michael Richards is going back to stand up comedy.

It’s been 19 years (in November) since his onstage scandal when he dropped the N word and caused an uproar that never ended.

Last year, Richards attempted a comeback with a memoir called “Entrances and Exits.” His publicity tour started with promise, but then he turned to Fox News’s Jesse Watters for an interview and it all went south. The book was a huge flop. The comedy tour, named for the book, is starting at a handful of West Coast clubs. The irony of Richards’ downfall of course is that “Seinfeld” and his Kramer character live on in endless reruns around the world. Richards is wealthy from that run. But he’s had no career since then unlike Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Jason Alexander.

Richards apologized for his hideous outburst as soon as it happened, and again in the book. But the appearance on Fox News set him up in the worst light possible since Watters is an unrepentant right winger with very shocking and different beliefs than most “Seinfeld” fans. It remains to be seen how Richards will be greeted on this tour, or at more dates especially in major cities. This does remind me of when Bill Cosby tried to make a comeback after his scandals and was met with intense curiosity and scorn.

