Lorne Michaels Axes First “SNL” Cast Member, Devon Walker, Who Never Really Broke Through: “Sometimes it was really toxic”

Lorne Michaels said he’d be culling his cast for the 51st season of “SNL.” He meant it.

Gone today is three year vet Devon Walker, who was fine but never broke out like Sarah Sherman or Marcello Hernandez. Two writers also exited.

Walker posted a notice to Instagram that didn’t indicate whether he left or was sent home. I’d guess the latter is true.

Michaels said recently there’d be more changes. We know Sherman and Hernandez will be ok. So will the rest of the main cast including Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. (Jost can’t leave. He’s paying off that ferry boat he bought with Pete Davidson.)

It’s the supporting players that will probably be switched out, like Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline, who would be in trouble. Stay tuned..

.